175 Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV with garage
“Nevada... a land that is geology by day and astronomy at night” (- Richard Lillard)
While Richard Lillard may have been speaking of Nevada as a whole, Whitney is no exception. Whitney used to be a small town, but in the past decade the population has, quite frankly, exploded--you know, one of those rare, good explosions. The population of Whitney has grown by more than 110 percent since 2000. From a relatively small population of a little over 18,000 to a robust 38,000 by 2010. The 20,000 person population burst in such short period of time might make you think that the town is experiencing some kind of economic boom. The truth is that many of these people have fled nearby Las Vegas for a quieter place to raise their families. The population growth hasn't changed the city, however, as this is still a small town of friendly people that are warm and welcoming. See more
Whitney apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.