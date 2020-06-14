175 Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV with garage

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6345 SALMON MOUNTAIN Avenue
6345 East Salmon Mountain Avenue, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1552 sqft
Darling 2bd/2ba home with open floor plan in gated community*kitchen w/breakfast bar & pantry*Master w/walk in closet,slider to back patio,double sink, over size tub & separate shower*x-tra room as office/game rm, etc.*2 car garage*

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3556 TUNDRA SWAN STREET
3556 Tundra Swan Street, Whitney, NV
6 Bedrooms
$2,495
3749 sqft
"Model Like" 6 Bedroom East Side Home - This immaculate home and has a 3 car garage, upgraded kitchen appliances, island kitchen with Corian countertops, walk-in pantry, custom tile floors, custom stair rails, recessed lighting, designer colors

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
5942 silver trace court
5942 Silver Trace Court, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1882 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family home - Property Id: 283322 Beautiful recently renovated single-family home, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths; brand new appliances (stainless steel). Spacious living area , upstairs loft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Whitney
1 Unit Available
6459 Brook Cottage
6459 East Brook Cottage Lane, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1307 sqft
This lovely three bedroom home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac with a 2 car tandem garage. Almost no carpet, and brand new carpet where there is. New paint too! Wood like floors in the living room, bedrooms & hall.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3332 WRANGELL MOUNTAIN Street
3332 South Wrangell Mountain Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1424 sqft
Marvelous 3 bedroom home. Nice laminate/wood flooring + ceramic tile. Come take a look today. gated community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5203 Jewel Canyon
5203 Jewel Canyon Drive, Whitney, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1594 sqft
Large open floor plan 4 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2 car garage home in gated community with community pool, spa, and clubhouse. High ceilings, separate family room. Option to rent fully furnished.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1484 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in gated Community Across Community Pool features tile and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout for you comfort, includes all appliances, easy to maintain landscaping, open floor concept with oversized bedrooms and closets.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6098 Allred
6098 Allred Place, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Town home in Gated First Light at Boulder Ranch. Centrally located to freeway, shopping, parks, etc. Interior is bright and airy. Offers privacy with master suite and second bedroom on opposite sides.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Whitney
1 Unit Available
4743 Casitas Way
4743 Casitas Way, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 full bath two car garage townhome with all appliances included large back yard with covered patio fully fenced! TEXT Haley 7252615469 for more information! (RLNE5652696)
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$975
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
South Valley Ranch
8 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
South Valley Ranch
2 Units Available
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
South Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
973 Cedar Pines
973 Cedar Pines Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1543 sqft
Fully Remodeled 2 story home, 3 Bedroom/ 3 Bath with sparkling pool in a great Henderson Area. Great room with vaulted ceilings, Kitchen overlooking living area and features an island, stainless steel appliances with views of the custom pool.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6325 Cascade Run Ave
6325 Cascade Run Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1005 sqft
6325 Cascade Run Ave Available 06/30/20 ~~~GREAT 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE~~~ - Must see this beautiful 1005 sq ft, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom single family house. This house have the facility of stove, refrigerator, washer & dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midway
1 Unit Available
637 Bright Valley Place
637 Bright Valley Place, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1976 sqft
Beautiful vaulted Home with 3 bed 2.5 Bath home in Henderson - Beautiful home with vaulted ceilings, upgraded carpet, stainless steel appliances, located in a nice gated community in Henderson. Ceiling fans in every room, with a good size backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
5609 Harbour Pointe
5609 Harbour Pointe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1436 sqft
AWESOME 1 STORY, 3 BEDROOM, GOLF FRONT HOME IN GUARD GATED STALLION MOUNTAIN. LARGE, OPEN LIVING ROOM, BIG MASTER BED WITH CEILING FAN, MASTER BATH WITH DUAL SINKS AT VANITY, WALK-IN CLOSET, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, SPARKLING POOL.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
959 FLAPJACK Drive
959 Flapjack, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1829 sqft
4 bed/3 bath (2 up, 1 down) all new wood look vinyl in kitchen & baths, separate dining room. Tenant to verify all.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2434 WINTERWOOD Boulevard
2434 Winterwood Boulevard, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
2084 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW PAINT & NEW CARPET!! WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THIS UNIQUE STYLE HOME.LOVELY INVITING ENTRY W/ LARGE LIVING SPACE, DOUBLE DOORS TO ACCESS BACKYARD. SUNKEN BED W/BATH, LARGE CLOSET.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
6493 Za Zu Pitts
6493 Za Zu Pitts Avenue, Clark County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1685 sqft
Move in Ready ! Gated town home 3 Bedroom , 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, and a lovely view from Strip from backyard .Pool and Guest parking across the way. Open floor plan with kitchen looking out to the living room and separate dining area.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
1513 WAR PAINT Drive
1513 War Paint Drive, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,925
3064 sqft
Great Henderson location and lovely neighborhood. Open entry with high ceilings and beautiful tile floor. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and beautiful cabinets.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
963 DERRINGER Lane
963 Derringer Lane, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1460 sqft
Lovely 3 bed single story home located in Green Valley. This home features Dark Stained cabinets, River Stone Fireplace, and a Very Open floor plan. The Kitchen has Informal Dining and all appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
Green Valley Ranch
3 Units Available
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,252
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,714
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
Solis at Flamingo
3275 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$949
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
934 sqft
A stunning, resort-like community with a tennis court, yoga, fit pit and business center. Three pools, guest suites and a dog park on-site. Fireplaces in each unit. Close to it all.
City Guide for Whitney, NV

“Nevada... a land that is geology by day and astronomy at night” (- Richard Lillard)

While Richard Lillard may have been speaking of Nevada as a whole, Whitney is no exception. Whitney used to be a small town, but in the past decade the population has, quite frankly, exploded--you know, one of those rare, good explosions. The population of Whitney has grown by more than 110 percent since 2000. From a relatively small population of a little over 18,000 to a robust 38,000 by 2010. The 20,000 person population burst in such short period of time might make you think that the town is experiencing some kind of economic boom. The truth is that many of these people have fled nearby Las Vegas for a quieter place to raise their families. The population growth hasn't changed the city, however, as this is still a small town of friendly people that are warm and welcoming. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Whitney, NV

Whitney apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

