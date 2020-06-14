Apartment List
132 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Whitney, NV

Finding an apartment in Whitney that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Whitney
10 Units Available
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$955
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1182 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
6442 Cambric Court
6442 Cambric Ct, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1490 sqft
This new construction home in Steptoe has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
5640 Park City Avenue
5640 Park City Avenue, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1546 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
5926 Silver Trace
5926 Silver Trace Court, Whitney, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1882 sqft
*** 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH POOL & SPA IN HENDERSON *** - *** BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME, 4 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH. TILE FLOOR IN LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND KITCHEN. FULLY LANDSCAPED IN BACK ABND FRONT YARDS.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6659 Brickhouse Avenue
6659 Brick House Ave, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1657 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5779206)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
5965 Pavilion Lakes Ave
5965 East Pavilion Lakes Avenue, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5965 Pavilion Lakes Ave in Whitney. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr
6645 Prairie Dusk Dr, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1484 sqft
Gorgeous 3 BR/2.5 BA Home in gated Community Across Community Pool features tile and gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout for you comfort, includes all appliances, easy to maintain landscaping, open floor concept with oversized bedrooms and closets.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Whitney
1 Unit Available
4743 Casitas Way
4743 Casitas Way, Whitney, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed 2 full bath two car garage townhome with all appliances included large back yard with covered patio fully fenced! TEXT Haley 7252615469 for more information! (RLNE5652696)
Results within 1 mile of Whitney
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$852
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Whitney Ranch
7 Units Available
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,070
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$975
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Whitney Ranch
11 Units Available
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,010
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1224 sqft
A resort-like community near I-515 and 215. On-site amenities include a pool, dog park, courtyard, and basketball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces, updated appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
South Valley Ranch
8 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,040
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1048 sqft
Perfectly located for easy access to the Las Vegas strip, these apartments are only minutes away from Interstate 515, and come fitted with built-in fireplace, carpeted floors, and air conditioning.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
7 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$939
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$792
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1198 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
5 Units Available
5400 Vistas
5400 S. Mountain Vista St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$845
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, basketball court, BBQ, pet-friendly community. Near RTC transit, I-95, University of Nevada-Las Vegas and Touro University.
Last updated June 14 at 12:18am
South Valley Ranch
2 Units Available
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
3341 Blue Ash Ln
3341 Blue Ash Lane, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1223 sqft
3341 Blue Ash Ln Available 07/01/20 Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community - Fantastic single-story 2 Bedroom home located in gated golf community. House backs up to fairway. Beautiful backyard with easy maintenance.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4768 Rita Dr
4768 Rita Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
4768 Rita Dr Available 07/01/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot located in a non-HOA community. Home near shopping centers and amenities..

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
6548 Holly Bluff Ct
6548 Holly Bluff Court, Clark County, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1709 sqft
Check out this home! Great floor plan. Beautiful engineered wood flooring. Lovely natural wood blinds to match. Stainless steel appliances. Ceiling fans throughout. Desert Landscaping. Call for showing at 702-601-8756 or apply online at www.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3400 CABANA Drive
3400 Cabana Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CHARMING CONDO IN GATED COMMUNITY.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Stallion Montain
1 Unit Available
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue
5687 Harbour Pointe Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1223 sqft
AVAIL APPROX 7/15-7/30- Renters Warehouse presents this 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, and 1223 sqft home in a Quiet Stallion Mountain Neighborhood. Master Bedroom has an En Suite with a Walk-in Closet. 2nd Bedroom also has a Walk-in Closet.
Results within 5 miles of Whitney
Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
4 Units Available
Avion at Sunrise Mountain
6901 E Lake Mead Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1167 sqft
Situated on Sunrise Mountain with stunning views of the Las Vegas strip. Unique architecture and community facilities including a tot-lot, library, billiards room and outdoor spas.
City Guide for Whitney, NV

“Nevada... a land that is geology by day and astronomy at night” (- Richard Lillard)

While Richard Lillard may have been speaking of Nevada as a whole, Whitney is no exception. Whitney used to be a small town, but in the past decade the population has, quite frankly, exploded--you know, one of those rare, good explosions. The population of Whitney has grown by more than 110 percent since 2000. From a relatively small population of a little over 18,000 to a robust 38,000 by 2010. The 20,000 person population burst in such short period of time might make you think that the town is experiencing some kind of economic boom. The truth is that many of these people have fled nearby Las Vegas for a quieter place to raise their families. The population growth hasn't changed the city, however, as this is still a small town of friendly people that are warm and welcoming. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Whitney, NV

Finding an apartment in Whitney that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

