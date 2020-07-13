Amenities
When you live at The Meadows Apartment Homes in Las Vegas, NV, the only thing better than going out on the town is staying in. Just steps from your private balcony, you’ll find a resort-style swimming pool and spa, a 24-hour gym, racquetball and tennis courts, and a relaxing barbecue area within our gated community. We offer one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tile entryways, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers and, best of all, your pet is welcome here. The Meadows offers easy access to I-515 or I-95, and is located just minutes from Nellis Air Force Base. Your neighbors at The Meadows Apartment Homes can’t wait to meet you!