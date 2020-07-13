All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

The Meadows

3150 S Nellis Blvd · (702) 323-5081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3150 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV 89121

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2168 · Avail. now

$1,023

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2171 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,128

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 2048 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 2028 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2058 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meadows.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
media room
online portal
pool table
When you live at The Meadows Apartment Homes in Las Vegas, NV, the only thing better than going out on the town is staying in. Just steps from your private balcony, you’ll find a resort-style swimming pool and spa, a 24-hour gym, racquetball and tennis courts, and a relaxing barbecue area within our gated community. We offer one- two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tile entryways, walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers and, best of all, your pet is welcome here. The Meadows offers easy access to I-515 or I-95, and is located just minutes from Nellis Air Force Base. Your neighbors at The Meadows Apartment Homes can’t wait to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (non-refundable) per pet.
rent: $35 per pet.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Meadows have any available units?
The Meadows has 5 units available starting at $1,023 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Meadows have?
Some of The Meadows's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
The Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, The Meadows is pet friendly.
Does The Meadows offer parking?
Yes, The Meadows offers parking.
Does The Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Meadows offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meadows have a pool?
Yes, The Meadows has a pool.
Does The Meadows have accessible units?
No, The Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does The Meadows have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Meadows has units with dishwashers.
Does The Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Meadows has units with air conditioning.

