Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

Brand new SW home in gated community - Be the first to live in a brand new home in gated SW community with extremely easy access to the 215 Freeway. The home features open floorplan with island kitchen with quartz counters. There are four bedrooms, three full baths and a loft. One of the bedrooms and baths are downstairs. Upstairs laundry room with new washer and dryer.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823850)