Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

7055 Ipe Wood Road

7055 Ipe Wood Rd · (702) 754-5400 ext. 4
Location

7055 Ipe Wood Rd, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
- Beautiful 2229 square feet with 4 Super large bedrooms all with walk in closets, 3 1/2 baths and a 2 car garage. Home is technically 2 masters (one up and one down) and 2 additional upstairs bedrooms. Completely upscale with custom cabinets, granite counters, tile floors, ceiling fans in all rooms, covered patio, BBQ stub. Kitchen features an island that opens to a spacious great room! Do not miss this lovely home.

***APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.FIRSTSERVEREALTY.COM, ID,2 PAYSTUBS. NON-REF $100 APP FEE PER ADULT. $175 ADMIN FEE, NON REFUNDABLE CLEANING FEE $400. $40 FOR SEWER AND TRASH,INFORM YOUR TENANTS OF ALL FEES. Hold time no longer than 2 weeks.

(RLNE4861049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7055 Ipe Wood Road have any available units?
7055 Ipe Wood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 7055 Ipe Wood Road have?
Some of 7055 Ipe Wood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7055 Ipe Wood Road currently offering any rent specials?
7055 Ipe Wood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7055 Ipe Wood Road pet-friendly?
No, 7055 Ipe Wood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 7055 Ipe Wood Road offer parking?
Yes, 7055 Ipe Wood Road does offer parking.
Does 7055 Ipe Wood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7055 Ipe Wood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7055 Ipe Wood Road have a pool?
No, 7055 Ipe Wood Road does not have a pool.
Does 7055 Ipe Wood Road have accessible units?
No, 7055 Ipe Wood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7055 Ipe Wood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7055 Ipe Wood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7055 Ipe Wood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7055 Ipe Wood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
