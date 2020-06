Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool guest parking hot tub

Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo on 1st Floor | Tile Flooring Thru Out The Unit | Nice Size Living Room With A Patio | New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances | Master Bedroom With Large Walk-In Closet And Recessed Lighting | Guest Parking In Front Of Unit, Gated Community With Pool And Spa | Small Pets 10 lbs/ Or Less Only | Ready For Move In On 1st Of June!