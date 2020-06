Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY TOWNHOME LOCATED IN THE SOUTHWEST! Laminate and Tile Flooring Throughout. Kitchen Includes Built In Refrigerator and Granite Countertops. Great Room Features a Gas Fireplace and is also Wired for 5.1 Surround Sound. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Garage has Built In Custom Cabinets & Water Softener. Covered Patio and Mature Landscaping Complete the Backyard. Close to schools, parks, and shopping centers. Too much to list!!!