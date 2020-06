Amenities

dishwasher dogs allowed garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table garage

Popular Two-Story layout in fabulous Rhodes Ranch. Walk down the street to use the 30,000sf clubhouse, gym, pool, billiards, playgrounds, basketball and more in this guard gated community with roaming security! Use Five Star App online, read carefully*Approved applicants must pay holding deposit and sign deposit form w/in 24 hrs*Tenant to verify all data tenant relying on*Restrictions may be imposed by HOA/Owner/Insurance