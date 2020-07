Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub accessible parking 24hr maintenance carport e-payments internet access online portal

The Avenue Las Vegas offers you a warm respite from the hectic pace of life with gas fireplaces, relaxing over-sized Roman tubs and spacious 9-foot ceilings. Settle yourself into some of the largest floor plans in Las Vegas. Experience the benefits of our community amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool complete with rock fountain, a state-of-the-art fitness center and resident business center. Bring your furry four-legged family with you as we are Pet-Friendly. Our resident canines can romp and play off leash in the Bark Park. Plan weekend fun with family and friends in the barbecue areas. Enjoy all this and the privacy of controlled access gates. Schedule your tour today.