Saratoga Palms
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Saratoga Palms

Open Now until 5pm
522 North Lamb Boulevard · (702) 710-5846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

522 North Lamb Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89110

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 220 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 856 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Saratoga Palms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
Saratoga Palms is a beautiful community in the Las Vegas, Nevada area, just north of Paradise. Less than 4 miles away is the historic downtown Las Vegas Strip where you can experience glamorous shopping, exquisite dining, and great entertainment. We are conveniently located near Gary Reese Freedom Park, Stewart Place Park, and Douglas A Selby Park and Trailhead. At these parks, you can take your children to the playground or let the dogs enjoy leash free time at the bark park. We are the apartment home community you've been looking for in Las Vegas.\n\nYou have a choice of one, two, or three bedroom homes at Saratoga Palms. Each of our apartments has ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, and carpeting. We have fully-equipped kitchens that meet all your needs for the perfect home-cooked meal. Imagine yourself with a balcony and patio to relax with a cup of coffee. Saratoga Palms is a place that will fill you with joy and comfort.\n\nOur community has some of the best amenities to offer! Our residents will love the beautiful landscaping surrounding the neighborhood. You can cool off from the desert heat in our sparkling swimming pool and relax after a hard day in the soothing spa. The laundry facility will help you wash your worries away. At Saratoga Palms we acknowledge furry friends are family members too, so bring them along! Call today for a tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45.00 application fee
Deposit: $325 refundable deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: The 1 bedroom units have an extra storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Saratoga Palms have any available units?
Saratoga Palms has 7 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Saratoga Palms have?
Some of Saratoga Palms's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Saratoga Palms currently offering any rent specials?
Saratoga Palms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Saratoga Palms pet-friendly?
Yes, Saratoga Palms is pet friendly.
Does Saratoga Palms offer parking?
Yes, Saratoga Palms offers parking.
Does Saratoga Palms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Saratoga Palms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Saratoga Palms have a pool?
Yes, Saratoga Palms has a pool.
Does Saratoga Palms have accessible units?
Yes, Saratoga Palms has accessible units.
Does Saratoga Palms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Saratoga Palms has units with dishwashers.
