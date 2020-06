Amenities

dishwasher parking pool coffee bar playground refrigerator

Great location just off Las Vegas strip, walking distance to Stratosphere, Sahara, SLS & other resorts. 1000, sq ft of living space with large 2 bedrooms, spacious living area & dining off kitchen. Big pool and completely fenced for your security. Close to shopping & coffee shopes include 7-eleven, Starbucks, a new I-hop and restuarants such as Denny's Tacos Mexico, Carl's Jr also near Symphony park, Baskin Park and Bell Playground. Bikes ok.