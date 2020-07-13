Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated ceiling fan microwave oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking business center cc payments concierge e-payments internet access package receiving

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Making Renew 2900 your home is the first step towards a life of relaxation! Our modernized community provides easy access to I-15 and is only moments away from the Las Vegas Strip. The convenience of unlimited shopping, fine dining, and nightlife attractions come to you from the surrounding neighborhood. Our renovated apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry, brushed nickel lighting, and washers and dryers. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include two relaxing swimming pools, an outdoor lounge area with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, bocce ball, a bark park, and so much more! At Renew 2900, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personalized tour and open the door to a new way of living!