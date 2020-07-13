All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

ReNew 2900

Open Now until 6pm
2900 El Camino Ave · (702) 323-8805
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Rancho Oakey

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 190 · Avail. Sep 16

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 108 · Avail. Oct 10

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 293 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 254 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 162 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 910 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 287 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Unit 244 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ReNew 2900.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
business center
cc payments
concierge
e-payments
internet access
package receiving
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Making Renew 2900 your home is the first step towards a life of relaxation! Our modernized community provides easy access to I-15 and is only moments away from the Las Vegas Strip. The convenience of unlimited shopping, fine dining, and nightlife attractions come to you from the surrounding neighborhood. Our renovated apartment homes are equipped with black appliances, updated cabinetry, brushed nickel lighting, and washers and dryers. You'll be delighted with our amenities that include two relaxing swimming pools, an outdoor lounge area with grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, bocce ball, a bark park, and so much more! At Renew 2900, we provide more than a place to live; we offer a lifestyle! Visit our photo gallery or give us a call to schedule a personalized tour and open the door to a new way of living!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person over 18
Deposit: $250-Full month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month, per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: One surface lot, additional parking $50 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does ReNew 2900 have any available units?
ReNew 2900 has 7 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does ReNew 2900 have?
Some of ReNew 2900's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ReNew 2900 currently offering any rent specials?
ReNew 2900 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ReNew 2900 pet-friendly?
Yes, ReNew 2900 is pet friendly.
Does ReNew 2900 offer parking?
Yes, ReNew 2900 offers parking.
Does ReNew 2900 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ReNew 2900 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ReNew 2900 have a pool?
Yes, ReNew 2900 has a pool.
Does ReNew 2900 have accessible units?
No, ReNew 2900 does not have accessible units.
Does ReNew 2900 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ReNew 2900 has units with dishwashers.

