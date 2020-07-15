Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (2 bedroom and 3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restriction and weight limit apply. Please call for details.
Parking Details: Attached One Car Garages: (1) Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.