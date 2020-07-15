Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments green community guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving playground

Welcome to Ravello Townhomes is one of Las Vegas’ most sought out townhomes communities. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and serenity that makes our residents happy to call us home.



With accents and finishes inspired by the homes along Italy’s Mediterranean coastline, our community is a place where old-world charm meets contemporary Las Vegas living.



Discover resort-style living close to the city but far from the ordinary. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand.



