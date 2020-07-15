All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

Ravello

4350 Cappas St · (702) 996-3490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4350 Cappas St, Las Vegas, NV 89115

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-202 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 9-202 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 19-203 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10-204 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Unit 13-103 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1491 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ravello.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome to Ravello Townhomes is one of Las Vegas’ most sought out townhomes communities. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and serenity that makes our residents happy to call us home.

With accents and finishes inspired by the homes along Italy’s Mediterranean coastline, our community is a place where old-world charm meets contemporary Las Vegas living.

Discover resort-style living close to the city but far from the ordinary. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand.

Call us today to schedule your private tour to see why we are the perfect place for you to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (2 bedroom and 3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restriction and weight limit apply. Please call for details.
Parking Details: Attached One Car Garages: (1) Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ravello have any available units?
Ravello has 8 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Ravello have?
Some of Ravello's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ravello currently offering any rent specials?
Ravello is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ravello pet-friendly?
Yes, Ravello is pet friendly.
Does Ravello offer parking?
Yes, Ravello offers parking.
Does Ravello have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ravello offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ravello have a pool?
Yes, Ravello has a pool.
Does Ravello have accessible units?
No, Ravello does not have accessible units.
Does Ravello have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ravello has units with dishwashers.
