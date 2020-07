Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse gym pool bike storage internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed business center coffee bar fire pit game room lobby media room package receiving pool table shuffle board

In life and in apartments, there can only be one winner. Meet the leader of the pack. Pace, a brand-new community in south Las Vegas, shines with racing-inspired social spaces and stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Make a pit stop at the energetic clubhouse for a complimentary cold one, catch a game on the big screens, splash into the resort-worthy pool for a few laps, or head back to your apartment to refuel. Pace is a high-energy community for a high-speed city.