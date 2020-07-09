All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:03 AM

Madison at Spring Valley

5540 W Harmon Ave · (702) 793-2855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5540 W Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103
Bella Vita

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1047 · Avail. Sep 12

$980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2047 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2008 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1017 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2037 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Madison at Spring Valley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
concierge
As you explore your options for apartments in Las Vegas, NV, we believe that Madison at Spring Valley will rise to the top of your list. We’ve crafted a community that has a full range of one, two, and three bedroom apartments with unique features and finishes, ensuring that you’ll find the right residence that best suits your lifestyle. We are within close proximity to the Las Vegas Strip, allowing you to take advantage of all of the shopping, dining, entertainment, and nightlife options.Each of our apartments on Flamingo and Decatur maximizes space with open-concept floor plans. You’ll find luxury kitchens with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and spa-inspired bathrooms. Each apartment even features an elegant private patio or balcony that allows you to take in the sunshine and fresh air. Throughout the community, you’ll find an array of amenities that will make your living experience more enjoyable. It’s all here for you at Madison at Spring Valley.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $175-$250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Package Handling Fee: $6/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: 25 lb Weight Limit, Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Unassigned Covered Parking, does require parking sticker. Must bring in proof of registration and insurance.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Madison at Spring Valley have any available units?
Madison at Spring Valley has 8 units available starting at $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does Madison at Spring Valley have?
Some of Madison at Spring Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Madison at Spring Valley currently offering any rent specials?
Madison at Spring Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Madison at Spring Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, Madison at Spring Valley is pet friendly.
Does Madison at Spring Valley offer parking?
Yes, Madison at Spring Valley offers parking.
Does Madison at Spring Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Madison at Spring Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Madison at Spring Valley have a pool?
Yes, Madison at Spring Valley has a pool.
Does Madison at Spring Valley have accessible units?
No, Madison at Spring Valley does not have accessible units.
Does Madison at Spring Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Madison at Spring Valley has units with dishwashers.
