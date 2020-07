Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table hot tub package receiving tennis court trash valet valet service volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center game room internet access racquetball court

Just minutes from the glittery heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Boulevard at 4201 offers a number of upscale amenities and unique luxury features. We feature renovated one- and two-bedroom floor plans with spacious living rooms, vaulted ceilings, and fireplaces, fully equipped gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, walk-in closets, and private patios and balconies. Enjoy accents like recessed lighting and modern conveniences like USB outlets and washers and dryers – it’s all waiting for you at Boulevard at 4201.