Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

With such an ideal location, everything is right at your feet for your lifestyle. A variety of restaurants match every taste bud, with eateries such as Fireside Restaurant & Tavern, Crepe Expectations, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, and Kabob Grill mere minutes away. The District at Green Valley Ranch offers several choices for shopping along with the nearby Target, HomeGoods, and the Pecos Windmill Plaza Shopping Center. Silverado Ranch boasts everything for a comfortable life within a short distance.