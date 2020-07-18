All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 9616 Spanish Steps.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
9616 Spanish Steps
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

9616 Spanish Steps

9616 Spanish Steps Lane · (702) 940-9600 ext. 526
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Peccole Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9616 Spanish Steps Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89117
Peccole Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9616 Spanish Steps · Avail. Aug 1

$2,450

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2863 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
alarm system
9616 Spanish Steps Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - Nice home in beautiful Peccole Ranch. Close to Elementary school, lots of upgrades, dramatic entryway with 20 ft vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, freshly painted, new carpet. Has a bed & bath downstairs. Traventine Marble floors. Granite counter tops, central alarm system, new refrigerator. Master has wood laminate floors, ceiling fans throughout home. Glass Block in dining room and bathrooms. Nice Sized backyard. This beautiful home has a state of the art alarm system, with three high definition cameras.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3339884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9616 Spanish Steps have any available units?
9616 Spanish Steps has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 9616 Spanish Steps have?
Some of 9616 Spanish Steps's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9616 Spanish Steps currently offering any rent specials?
9616 Spanish Steps is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9616 Spanish Steps pet-friendly?
Yes, 9616 Spanish Steps is pet friendly.
Does 9616 Spanish Steps offer parking?
No, 9616 Spanish Steps does not offer parking.
Does 9616 Spanish Steps have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9616 Spanish Steps does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9616 Spanish Steps have a pool?
No, 9616 Spanish Steps does not have a pool.
Does 9616 Spanish Steps have accessible units?
No, 9616 Spanish Steps does not have accessible units.
Does 9616 Spanish Steps have units with dishwashers?
No, 9616 Spanish Steps does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9616 Spanish Steps?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Yardz at Mirabelli
6250 Hargrove Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Northridge
6008 Bromley Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89107
The Breakers At The Lakes
9901 W Sahara Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Durango Canyon
4515 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89147
Pace
9314 West Russell Road
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Falling Water
1350 N Town Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89144
Mountain Gate
9350 S Cimarron Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89178
Element
8450 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89117

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolsLas Vegas Pet Friendly Places
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity