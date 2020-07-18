Amenities

9616 Spanish Steps Available 08/01/20 SPACIOUS HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - Nice home in beautiful Peccole Ranch. Close to Elementary school, lots of upgrades, dramatic entryway with 20 ft vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, freshly painted, new carpet. Has a bed & bath downstairs. Traventine Marble floors. Granite counter tops, central alarm system, new refrigerator. Master has wood laminate floors, ceiling fans throughout home. Glass Block in dining room and bathrooms. Nice Sized backyard. This beautiful home has a state of the art alarm system, with three high definition cameras.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3339884)