Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities hot tub

9328 Sienna Vista Drive - This beautiful home has great views of the greenbelt from the balcony off the master.The kitchen has amazing new granite, tons of cabinets & counter space is open to the family room w/new sliding glass doors to the private yard w/spa & gazebo w/new roof & paint.There is a bedroom down w/3/4 bath.The huge master has a retreat w/closet that could be a 5th bedroom.Both A/C condensers are new as well as some of the faucets, fixtures & solar screens.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5618096)