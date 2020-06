Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS 3 STORY HOME IN GATED QUEENSRIDGE RIGHT BY TIVOLI VILLAGE AND SUNCOAST , CHEFS KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND VENT HOOD, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LIVING ROOM HAS COZY FIREPLACE, HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH 2 WAY FIREPLACE, LOFT PERFECT FOR OFFICE, SITTING ROOM, CUSTOM WALK IN CLOSET, SEPARATE SOAK TUB AND WALK IN SHOWER, FENCED OFF YARD, DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS!