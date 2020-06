Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

GORGEOUS HOME SITUATED NEXT TO THE POOL! BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED AND UPGRADED TO INCLUDE: LARGE TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, TWO TONE PAINT, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, OPEN LIVING ROOM W/BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF POOL, MASTER SUITE WITH UPSTAIRS LOFT AREA, FIREPLACE, WALK IN CLOSET, NICE SIZED BEDROOMS, CEILING FANS, WINDOW COVERINGS, COURTYARD SITTING AREA. *OCCUPIED UNTIL THE END OF JULY. MOVE IN DATE AUGUST 3+