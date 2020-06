Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Fully done up 1-story home in The Lakes community! 2bed/2bath with a large living room and a very spacious kitchen. Brand new carpeting and paint. Very well-maintained. Patio in the back. Backyard is lined with roses and oleanders - it will be gorgeous in summer. Owner pays for regular landscaping maintenance. Located in a beautiful community with lots of trees, lakes, walking and biking trails. Very serene and relaxing!