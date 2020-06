Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking guest parking

Unbelievable location! Just down the street from Tivoli Village, Boca Park, and Suncoast! Stores and restaurants are reopening again so take advantage of this location! Owner just spent $30,000 remodeling this 2br/2ba condo! All new flooring, paint, stainless steel appliances, counter tops, fixtures, toilets, etc, etc!! Also plenty of guest parking! This is like a brand new unit!