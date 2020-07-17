All apartments in Las Vegas
Location

8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Coming mid August - Renter Warehouse presents Gorgeous 4 bedroom corner lot home in Centennial Hills. Upgraded kitchen w/ cherry wood paneled cabinets & SS hardware. Island, granite counter tops, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Lots of entertainment space including formal living & dining room, large den upstairs and downstairs. Bedroom/bathroom downstairs. Wood flooring & ceiling fans throughout. Low maintenance backyard has covered patio, grass and nicely landscaped . Pets approved at owners discretion, breed restrictions apply. Showings not available yet. Please put your information into the website you are viewing this home on and a link to schedule a showing, showing will be rescheduled when a virtual or in person showing is available. Pictures are file pictures. Sight unseen applications taken via our website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue have any available units?
8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue have?
Some of 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue offer parking?
No, 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue has a pool.
Does 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
