8353 Fort Sedgwick Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Coming mid August - Renter Warehouse presents Gorgeous 4 bedroom corner lot home in Centennial Hills. Upgraded kitchen w/ cherry wood paneled cabinets & SS hardware. Island, granite counter tops, tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Lots of entertainment space including formal living & dining room, large den upstairs and downstairs. Bedroom/bathroom downstairs. Wood flooring & ceiling fans throughout. Low maintenance backyard has covered patio, grass and nicely landscaped . Pets approved at owners discretion, breed restrictions apply. Showings not available yet. Please put your information into the website you are viewing this home on and a link to schedule a showing, showing will be rescheduled when a virtual or in person showing is available. Pictures are file pictures. Sight unseen applications taken via our website