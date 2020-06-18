All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:20 AM

8233 Preppy Fox Ave.

8233 Preppy Fox Avenue · (702) 550-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8233 Preppy Fox Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89131
Tule Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1 Story Northwest Beauty with 4 Bedrooms / 3 Car Garage - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A 1 story on 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. in Las Vegas , NV.
This home is in the Northwest with shopping schools , parks and easy US 95 access nearby.
The home features a large open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and attached 3 car garage.
The entry foyer has a tile floor that continues throughout the home, except for the bedrooms.
The 2nd bedroom has a ceiling fan with light, window blinds and mirrored closet doors.
The 3rd bedroom has a ceiling fan with light, window blinds and a walk in closet.
The Jack and Jill bathroom has a tile floor and a tub shower combo.
The laundry room has storage cabinets and the washer and dryer included in the rent.
The attached 3 car garage has auto door openers and direct entry to the home.
The 2nd bathroom has a shower and a pedestal sink.
The 4th bedroom has a ceiling fan with light, window blinds and mirrored closet doors.
The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, window blinds, ceiling fan with light and a patio door.
The master bathroom has a tile floor, water closet, separate tub and shower, walk in closet and a double sink vanity.
The open living room has a vaulted ceiling, recessed lights, window blinds and a ceiling fan with light.
The open kitchen and dining area has a center island, granite counters, recessed lights and all the appliances.
The family room has a gas fireplace, ceiling fan with light, vertical blinds and the patio door.
The backyard has a covered patio and desert landscaping.
This 4 bedroom 3 bath house with 2374 SF is available now for rent.
Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property.

Restrictions:
*Non-Smoking
*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.
*PETS Considered: Maximum of 2 pets, 35 pounds or smaller.

Additional Monthly Fees:
Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent
Monthly Landscaping: No Fees, tenants are to maintain landscaping.
Monthly Pool Services: No Monthly Fees, Tenants are to maintain pool services.

Ready to View the home?
Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222 or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies.

How to apply?
When submitting an application the following is required:
- Rental applications are only available ONLINE and ALL FIELDS must be filled out. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.
-Typical turnaround time is 2-3 business days if all documents are provided at the time of applying.
- Must move in within 15 days of securing home.

(RLNE3909046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. have any available units?
8233 Preppy Fox Ave. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. have?
Some of 8233 Preppy Fox Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8233 Preppy Fox Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. does offer parking.
Does 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. has a pool.
Does 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
