Amenities
1 Story Northwest Beauty with 4 Bedrooms / 3 Car Garage - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A 1 story on 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. in Las Vegas , NV.
This home is in the Northwest with shopping schools , parks and easy US 95 access nearby.
The home features a large open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and attached 3 car garage.
The entry foyer has a tile floor that continues throughout the home, except for the bedrooms.
The 2nd bedroom has a ceiling fan with light, window blinds and mirrored closet doors.
The 3rd bedroom has a ceiling fan with light, window blinds and a walk in closet.
The Jack and Jill bathroom has a tile floor and a tub shower combo.
The laundry room has storage cabinets and the washer and dryer included in the rent.
The attached 3 car garage has auto door openers and direct entry to the home.
The 2nd bathroom has a shower and a pedestal sink.
The 4th bedroom has a ceiling fan with light, window blinds and mirrored closet doors.
The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, window blinds, ceiling fan with light and a patio door.
The master bathroom has a tile floor, water closet, separate tub and shower, walk in closet and a double sink vanity.
The open living room has a vaulted ceiling, recessed lights, window blinds and a ceiling fan with light.
The open kitchen and dining area has a center island, granite counters, recessed lights and all the appliances.
The family room has a gas fireplace, ceiling fan with light, vertical blinds and the patio door.
The backyard has a covered patio and desert landscaping.
This 4 bedroom 3 bath house with 2374 SF is available now for rent.
Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property.
Restrictions:
*Non-Smoking
*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.
*PETS Considered: Maximum of 2 pets, 35 pounds or smaller.
Additional Monthly Fees:
Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent
Monthly Landscaping: No Fees, tenants are to maintain landscaping.
Monthly Pool Services: No Monthly Fees, Tenants are to maintain pool services.
Ready to View the home?
Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222 or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies.
How to apply?
When submitting an application the following is required:
- Rental applications are only available ONLINE and ALL FIELDS must be filled out. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.
-Typical turnaround time is 2-3 business days if all documents are provided at the time of applying.
- Must move in within 15 days of securing home.
(RLNE3909046)