1 Story Northwest Beauty with 4 Bedrooms / 3 Car Garage - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!

A 1 story on 8233 Preppy Fox Ave. in Las Vegas , NV.

This home is in the Northwest with shopping schools , parks and easy US 95 access nearby.

The home features a large open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and attached 3 car garage.

The entry foyer has a tile floor that continues throughout the home, except for the bedrooms.

The 2nd bedroom has a ceiling fan with light, window blinds and mirrored closet doors.

The 3rd bedroom has a ceiling fan with light, window blinds and a walk in closet.

The Jack and Jill bathroom has a tile floor and a tub shower combo.

The laundry room has storage cabinets and the washer and dryer included in the rent.

The attached 3 car garage has auto door openers and direct entry to the home.

The 2nd bathroom has a shower and a pedestal sink.

The 4th bedroom has a ceiling fan with light, window blinds and mirrored closet doors.

The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, window blinds, ceiling fan with light and a patio door.

The master bathroom has a tile floor, water closet, separate tub and shower, walk in closet and a double sink vanity.

The open living room has a vaulted ceiling, recessed lights, window blinds and a ceiling fan with light.

The open kitchen and dining area has a center island, granite counters, recessed lights and all the appliances.

The family room has a gas fireplace, ceiling fan with light, vertical blinds and the patio door.

The backyard has a covered patio and desert landscaping.

This 4 bedroom 3 bath house with 2374 SF is available now for rent.

Contact one of Triumphs friendly Real Estate Agents to view this property.



Restrictions:

*Non-Smoking

*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.

*PETS Considered: Maximum of 2 pets, 35 pounds or smaller.



Additional Monthly Fees:

Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent

Monthly Landscaping: No Fees, tenants are to maintain landscaping.

Monthly Pool Services: No Monthly Fees, Tenants are to maintain pool services.



Ready to View the home?

Ready to View the home?



How to apply?

When submitting an application the following is required:

- Rental applications are only available ONLINE and ALL FIELDS must be filled out. No Blanks

- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]

- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements

- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs

- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.

-Typical turnaround time is 2-3 business days if all documents are provided at the time of applying.

- Must move in within 15 days of securing home.



