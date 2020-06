Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool guest parking hot tub

This unit come furnished. This two bedroom, two bath is located on the second floor with a balcony off the dining room, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Each bedroom has two closets with mirrored closet doors. Community pool/spa, common areas, gated with guest parking.