Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the desired area of Providence. All appliances included! Stainless steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave, pantry, lots of cabinets, dining area with cabinets and slider to covered patio also comes with washer and dryer in upstairs laundry room, Master with dual sinks and large shower, Enjoy the community pool and playground. Don't wait as this opportunity will not last.