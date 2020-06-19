7205 Vista Bonita Drive

Amenities

Renters Warehouse Presents: COMING SOON - AVAILABLE MID AUGUST (Currently Unavailable to Show) This Gorgeous home located ON sandpiper golf coarse, Home has a downstairs Master as well as a Master upstairs that opens to a balcony over looking the beautifully maintained Sand Piper golf course. Home also has a large loft! Down Stairs living areas are all tile, 3 sided fireplace, Breakfast bar, Well designed kitchen has lots of counter space and opens to the other living areas. Community is a live guard gated community, has 2 pools, fitness ctr and lots more, convenient to Highway 95, Dining, Shopping & Gaming. No smoking. Monthly Rent is $1625 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult occupant 18 and older, $1625 security deposit. Qualifications: (documentation required). Tenants Pay All Utilities, Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent+. No evictions. Good rental history (No Property or Utility Collections), 565+ credit preferred for quickest approval. Sorry, Not Accepting Section 8 at This Time. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a case by case basis. Pets OK (Cats & Dogs Over 25lbs OK -Via Owner Approval) $300 Fee/Pet. Renters Insurance Required. Online inquiries only, Not Open for In Person Showings at this time. When applicable, ALL appointments scheduled online via ShowMojo automated system, email & text. Phone directs to scheduling system as well. Lease Term: 6 months - may be extended per owner.