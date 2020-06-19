All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated May 28 2020 at 12:46 AM

7205 Vista Bonita Drive

7205 Vista Bonita Drive · (702) 919-4277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7205 Vista Bonita Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89149
Painted Desert

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1577 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
Renters Warehouse Presents: COMING SOON - AVAILABLE MID AUGUST (Currently Unavailable to Show) This Gorgeous home located ON sandpiper golf coarse, Home has a downstairs Master as well as a Master upstairs that opens to a balcony over looking the beautifully maintained Sand Piper golf course. Home also has a large loft! Down Stairs living areas are all tile, 3 sided fireplace, Breakfast bar, Well designed kitchen has lots of counter space and opens to the other living areas. Community is a live guard gated community, has 2 pools, fitness ctr and lots more, convenient to Highway 95, Dining, Shopping & Gaming. No smoking. Monthly Rent is $1625 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult occupant 18 and older, $1625 security deposit. Qualifications: (documentation required). Tenants Pay All Utilities, Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent+. No evictions. Good rental history (No Property or Utility Collections), 565+ credit preferred for quickest approval. Sorry, Not Accepting Section 8 at This Time. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a case by case basis. Pets OK (Cats & Dogs Over 25lbs OK -Via Owner Approval) $300 Fee/Pet. Renters Insurance Required. Online inquiries only, Not Open for In Person Showings at this time. When applicable, ALL appointments scheduled online via ShowMojo automated system, email & text. Phone directs to scheduling system as well. Lease Term: 6 months - may be extended per owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 Vista Bonita Drive have any available units?
7205 Vista Bonita Drive has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 7205 Vista Bonita Drive have?
Some of 7205 Vista Bonita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 Vista Bonita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7205 Vista Bonita Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 Vista Bonita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7205 Vista Bonita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 7205 Vista Bonita Drive offer parking?
No, 7205 Vista Bonita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7205 Vista Bonita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7205 Vista Bonita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 Vista Bonita Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7205 Vista Bonita Drive has a pool.
Does 7205 Vista Bonita Drive have accessible units?
No, 7205 Vista Bonita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 Vista Bonita Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7205 Vista Bonita Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
