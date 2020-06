Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful one-story home with 3 Beds, 2 Baths and 2 Car garage. The kitchen has granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, and kitchen appliances are included. New paint, carpet, shutters throughout the home. Master Bed and one of the guest bedrooms have walk-in closets. Separate living room and dining room. Laundry area inside the garage with washer and dryer included. Spacious backyard with side gate. Come check it out!