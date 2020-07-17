621 Tonopah

621 S Tonopah Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Rancho Oakey
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
AMAZING 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH FANTASTIC VIEWS AND PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHTING A MUST SEE! HIGH END STAINLESS STEEL APPLAINCE AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE BALCONY WRAPS THE ENTIRE UNIT TO THE EAST. MASSIVE OWNER SUITE BATHROOM WITH WALK IN SHOWER! FULLY UPGRADED A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
