Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

621 Tonopah

621 S Tonopah Dr · No Longer Available
Location

621 S Tonopah Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106
Rancho Oakey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AMAZING 2ND FLOOR UNIT WITH FANTASTIC VIEWS AND PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHTING A MUST SEE! HIGH END STAINLESS STEEL APPLAINCE AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE BALCONY WRAPS THE ENTIRE UNIT TO THE EAST. MASSIVE OWNER SUITE BATHROOM WITH WALK IN SHOWER! FULLY UPGRADED A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Tonopah have any available units?
621 Tonopah doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 Tonopah have?
Some of 621 Tonopah's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Tonopah currently offering any rent specials?
621 Tonopah is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Tonopah pet-friendly?
No, 621 Tonopah is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 621 Tonopah offer parking?
No, 621 Tonopah does not offer parking.
Does 621 Tonopah have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Tonopah does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Tonopah have a pool?
No, 621 Tonopah does not have a pool.
Does 621 Tonopah have accessible units?
No, 621 Tonopah does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Tonopah have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Tonopah has units with dishwashers.
