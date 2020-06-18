All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:27 AM

6209 Eagle Crossing St

6209 Eagle Crossing Street · (702) 349-6181
Location

6209 Eagle Crossing Street, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6209 Eagle Crossing St · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
LOCATION*LOCATION*LOCATION *SINGLE STORY IN A WONDERFUL COMMUNITY INSIDE EAGLE CREEK - THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN A GREAT LOCATION AND BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY* ONE STORY HOME WITH A GREAT ROOM AND VAULTED CEILINGS* HOME BACKS UP TO A PARK* LARGE 3 BEDROOM / 3 FULL BATH/ 2 CAR GARAGE*CEILING FANS*KITCHEN HAS OPEN CONCEPT AND CABINETS STORAGE SPACE* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* LARGE BACKYARD PATIO TO ENJOY*
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Non-Refundable Application fee $100.00 (per person), all persons 18 or older must apply separate & Sign Lease. Upon Approval: Non-Refundable Fees: Admin Fee $175.00,**Security Deposit $2000.00* Non-Refundable Pet Fee; $300 per small pet (if approved by owner). Sewer/Trash billed separate to tenant at $40/month. Tenant Pays all utilities. Renters Insurance required with $100,000 liability insurance naming broker Fadra K Kyle, LLC dba First Serve Realty named on policy as additional insured. Obtained through your insurance broker or our affiliate broker at $12.50/month. Apply online at www.firstserverealty.com. (click the tenant tab then available properties tab for application/information)** For all viewing or application questions, text (702) 349-6181 CONTACT Suzanne Tidwell
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

RENT $ 1,425.00
Security Deposit $2,000.00
Pets,$300.00 Non Refundable, Requires Owner Approval *SMALL PETS ONLY
Utilities - $40.00 Sewer/Trash
Online Payment Fee $3.00
Liability Insurance - 2 options available

(RLNE2787228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 Eagle Crossing St have any available units?
6209 Eagle Crossing St has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6209 Eagle Crossing St have?
Some of 6209 Eagle Crossing St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6209 Eagle Crossing St currently offering any rent specials?
6209 Eagle Crossing St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 Eagle Crossing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6209 Eagle Crossing St is pet friendly.
Does 6209 Eagle Crossing St offer parking?
Yes, 6209 Eagle Crossing St does offer parking.
Does 6209 Eagle Crossing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 Eagle Crossing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 Eagle Crossing St have a pool?
No, 6209 Eagle Crossing St does not have a pool.
Does 6209 Eagle Crossing St have accessible units?
No, 6209 Eagle Crossing St does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 Eagle Crossing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6209 Eagle Crossing St does not have units with dishwashers.
