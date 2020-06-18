6209 Eagle Crossing St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOCATION*LOCATION*LOCATION *SINGLE STORY IN A WONDERFUL COMMUNITY INSIDE EAGLE CREEK - THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN A GREAT LOCATION AND BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY* ONE STORY HOME WITH A GREAT ROOM AND VAULTED CEILINGS* HOME BACKS UP TO A PARK* LARGE 3 BEDROOM / 3 FULL BATH/ 2 CAR GARAGE*CEILING FANS*KITCHEN HAS OPEN CONCEPT AND CABINETS STORAGE SPACE* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* LARGE BACKYARD PATIO TO ENJOY*

Non-Refundable Application fee $100.00 (per person), all persons 18 or older must apply separate & Sign Lease. Upon Approval: Non-Refundable Fees: Admin Fee $175.00,**Security Deposit $2000.00* Non-Refundable Pet Fee; $300 per small pet (if approved by owner). Sewer/Trash billed separate to tenant at $40/month. Tenant Pays all utilities. Renters Insurance required with $100,000 liability insurance naming broker Fadra K Kyle, LLC dba First Serve Realty named on policy as additional insured. Obtained through your insurance broker or our affiliate broker at $12.50/month. Apply online at www.firstserverealty.com. (click the tenant tab then available properties tab for application/information)** For all viewing or application questions, text (702) 349-6181 CONTACT Suzanne Tidwell

RENT $ 1,425.00

Security Deposit $2,000.00

Pets,$300.00 Non Refundable, Requires Owner Approval *SMALL PETS ONLY

Utilities - $40.00 Sewer/Trash

Online Payment Fee $3.00

Liability Insurance - 2 options available



