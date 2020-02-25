All apartments in Las Vegas
Location

5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89131

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,995

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2556 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available 7/15/2020.... Renters Warehouse Presents this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with an attached 3 car garage, open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, featuring raised panel cabinets, double oven and eating area, formal dining area, 1 bedroom down, 3 Bedrooms + Large loft upstairs. Master has large closet with built-ins, Plenty of room in the backyard with a covered patio. Located in gated community with a park. Virtual and Private tours will be available soon. Taking applications now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue have any available units?
5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue have?
Some of 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue has a pool.
Does 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
