5809 Cabo San Lucas Avenue

Available 7/15/2020.... Renters Warehouse Presents this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with an attached 3 car garage, open floor plan with a spacious kitchen, featuring raised panel cabinets, double oven and eating area, formal dining area, 1 bedroom down, 3 Bedrooms + Large loft upstairs. Master has large closet with built-ins, Plenty of room in the backyard with a covered patio. Located in gated community with a park. Virtual and Private tours will be available soon. Taking applications now.