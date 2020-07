Amenities

Multi Gen Home 5 Bedrooms Total!! 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath in the Main Home, 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath in Casita with private entry. 4 Car Tandem Carport Space. Additional Space of the Master Bedroom! SOLAR PANELS, Low Electrical bill every month even during the Summer! Large Welcoming Front Yard & Huge Backyard!!! Plenty of Parking, Large Corner Lot!This Home would be ideal for a Large Family or Multi Gen. Centrally Located with No HOA!