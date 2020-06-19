Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Condo Single Family House in Beautiful Las Vegas.



This 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms unit features1816 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a lovely fireplace, an attic, a patio, a porch, and a garage.



The unit is close to Don Michael's Restaurant, Sears Outlet, Panchos Taco Shop, Legacy Traditional School - North Valley, Addeliar D Guy III Elementary, Eva M Wolfe Elementary School, Los Prados Golf Community & Country Club, and many more.



Flat $75 monthly additional charge for water/sewer/trash service.



Property Address: 4909 Canadian Dr., Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89130.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

A flat fee of $75 monthly for landscaping

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



