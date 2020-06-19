All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 4909 Canadian Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
4909 Canadian Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

4909 Canadian Dr

4909 Canadian Drive · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4909 Canadian Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1495 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Condo Single Family House in Beautiful Las Vegas.

This 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms unit features1816 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a lovely fireplace, an attic, a patio, a porch, and a garage.

The unit is close to Don Michael's Restaurant, Sears Outlet, Panchos Taco Shop, Legacy Traditional School - North Valley, Addeliar D Guy III Elementary, Eva M Wolfe Elementary School, Los Prados Golf Community & Country Club, and many more.

Flat $75 monthly additional charge for water/sewer/trash service.

Property Address: 4909 Canadian Dr., Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89130.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
A flat fee of $75 monthly for landscaping
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5734895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 Canadian Dr have any available units?
4909 Canadian Dr has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 Canadian Dr have?
Some of 4909 Canadian Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 Canadian Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4909 Canadian Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 Canadian Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4909 Canadian Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 4909 Canadian Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4909 Canadian Dr does offer parking.
Does 4909 Canadian Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4909 Canadian Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 Canadian Dr have a pool?
No, 4909 Canadian Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4909 Canadian Dr have accessible units?
No, 4909 Canadian Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 Canadian Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4909 Canadian Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4909 Canadian Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Russell
9620 W Russell Rd
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Alpine Village Apartment Homes
901 Brush St
Las Vegas, NV 89107
Altessa
100 Park Vista Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89138
20 Fifty One
2051 N Torrey Pines Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89108
Vida
5060 W Hacienda Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89118
Falling Water
1350 N Town Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89144
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89169
Gloria Park Villas
3625 S Decatur Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89103

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity