Amenities
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Condo Single Family House in Beautiful Las Vegas.
This 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms unit features1816 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, the unit is also equipped with washer and dryer, air-conditioner, ceiling fan, a lovely fireplace, an attic, a patio, a porch, and a garage.
The unit is close to Don Michael's Restaurant, Sears Outlet, Panchos Taco Shop, Legacy Traditional School - North Valley, Addeliar D Guy III Elementary, Eva M Wolfe Elementary School, Los Prados Golf Community & Country Club, and many more.
Flat $75 monthly additional charge for water/sewer/trash service.
Property Address: 4909 Canadian Dr., Las Vegas, Clark, Nevada, 89130.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
A flat fee of $75 monthly for landscaping
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (702) 800-5876.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
