Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Quiet tucked away Newport Cove. Upstairs corner unit. Living room with vaulted beamed ceilings and wood burning fireplace; dining area just off large balcony; open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances; laminate flooring; Spacious master suite with small private balcony with a partial view of some of the casinos, 2 closets and one is a walk-in; Master bath has dual sinks, huge roman tub and upgraded tile walls; Hall bath has dual sinks and big walk-in shower. Well kept grounds and a large community pool. You can park in space 105 or available parking.