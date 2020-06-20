All apartments in Las Vegas
425 Jubilation Dr
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

425 Jubilation Dr

425 Jubilation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

425 Jubilation Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89145

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful house near Tivoli - Property Id: 287990

Completely renovated, freshly painted, large and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2 car garage. Enter through the front door to an airy living area separated by a two-way gas fireplace under a soaring ceiling with a grand staircase. The spacious kitchen has new granite countertops, a sleek goose-neck faucet on the corian sink and stainless steel appliances. The 'bar height' countertop separates the kitchen from the eat-in area. The master bedroom on the second floor, has a vaulted ceiling and a walk in closet. Master bath has a large tub, and double vanities. Ample storage under the stairs, and in linen closets throughout the house. Washer and dryer are in the laundry room on the main floor. The private gated backyard is a delight, with a covered porch, turf, and rose bushes. Centrally located near Tivoli and the shops at Boca Park. This will not last long. Tenant pays all utilities - trash, sewer, electricity, cable, gas, water.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287990
Property Id 287990

(RLNE5808244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

