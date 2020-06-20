425 Jubilation Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful house near Tivoli - Property Id: 287990



Completely renovated, freshly painted, large and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with 2 car garage. Enter through the front door to an airy living area separated by a two-way gas fireplace under a soaring ceiling with a grand staircase. The spacious kitchen has new granite countertops, a sleek goose-neck faucet on the corian sink and stainless steel appliances. The 'bar height' countertop separates the kitchen from the eat-in area. The master bedroom on the second floor, has a vaulted ceiling and a walk in closet. Master bath has a large tub, and double vanities. Ample storage under the stairs, and in linen closets throughout the house. Washer and dryer are in the laundry room on the main floor. The private gated backyard is a delight, with a covered porch, turf, and rose bushes. Centrally located near Tivoli and the shops at Boca Park. This will not last long. Tenant pays all utilities - trash, sewer, electricity, cable, gas, water.

