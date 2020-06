Amenities

COMING SOON ~~ 3 Bedroom ~ 2 1/2 Bath ~ PAINT/FLOORING 2018 NEW! - Everything in this home is simply gorgeous including the front courtyard to the smallest details in the house you'll find comfort at every turn.



The features of the home include:



• LUXURY VINYL PLANK FOORING (installed 2018)

• BEAUTIFULLY PAINTED (completed in 2018)

• New(er) CARPET (installed 2018)



• A kitchen that comes equipped with a new fridge and all appliances and is open to the living/family room



• Recessed lighting

• Half bath downstairs

• Ceiling fans

• Front patio

• no maintenance landscape (front is maintained by HOA)



For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702-834-6000 ext. 777.



Property Offered By: Priority Property Management



Broker: Jeffery Rohloff



No Cats Allowed



