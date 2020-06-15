All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:23 AM

3709 El Portal Avenue

3709 El Portal Avenue · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3709 El Portal Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89102

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 26

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
You will love this recently renovated, fully furnished, three bedroom, two bathroom, 1,500 sqft. single story home in Spring Valley. Includes a sparkling pool, lots of space outside, and attached 2 car garage. Washer, dryer, all utilities, cable and WiFi are included in monthly rent price! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
You will love this recently renovated, fully furnished, 3 bedroom/ 2 bath, 1,500 sq ft, single story home in Spring Valley. Includes a sparkling pool, lots of space outside, and attached 2 car garage. Washer, dryer, all utilities, cable and WiFi are included in monthly rent price! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 El Portal Avenue have any available units?
3709 El Portal Avenue has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3709 El Portal Avenue have?
Some of 3709 El Portal Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 El Portal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3709 El Portal Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 El Portal Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3709 El Portal Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 3709 El Portal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3709 El Portal Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3709 El Portal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3709 El Portal Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 El Portal Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3709 El Portal Avenue has a pool.
Does 3709 El Portal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3709 El Portal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 El Portal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3709 El Portal Avenue has units with dishwashers.
