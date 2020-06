Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

ABSOLUTELY STUNNING CUSTOM HOME LOCATED IN MCNEIL! ***FULLY FURNISHED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN*** LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED APPLIANCES FEATURING A CAFE STYLE SEATING/DINING AREA. HUGE BACKYARD WITH POOL, SUN DECK AND BBQ AREA. THE DOWNSTAIRS FEATURES A SPACIOUS BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN BACKYARD ACCESS AS WELL AS A FULL BATH. THIS HOUSE HAS TOO MANY OPTIONS TO MENTION.