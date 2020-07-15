All apartments in Las Vegas
2632 Cabot St.

2632 Cabot Street · (702) 795-4663
Location

2632 Cabot Street, Las Vegas, NV 89102
Richfield

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2632 Cabot St. · Avail. Aug 24

$2,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1871 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
2632 Cabot St. Available 08/24/20 Fully Furnished 4 bedroom with private pool-SHORT TERM AVAILABLE. - Spectacular 1/4 acre lot with pool & RV Parking! Completely remodeled with new custom tile floors, all new cabinets, new quartz counters, Stone fireplace, Open floor plan with wine bar. Home freshly painted. 4th bedroom has dual full beds. Large carport, enough room for RV parking. Private pool with safety fence and diving board. Covered patio. Price varies depending on term.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4597632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

