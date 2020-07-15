Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated pool fireplace

2632 Cabot St. Available 08/24/20 Fully Furnished 4 bedroom with private pool-SHORT TERM AVAILABLE. - Spectacular 1/4 acre lot with pool & RV Parking! Completely remodeled with new custom tile floors, all new cabinets, new quartz counters, Stone fireplace, Open floor plan with wine bar. Home freshly painted. 4th bedroom has dual full beds. Large carport, enough room for RV parking. Private pool with safety fence and diving board. Covered patio. Price varies depending on term.



No Cats Allowed



