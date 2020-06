Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful town home in Sun City 55+ Community - Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage located in Sun City Summerlin. Upgraded marble floors, newer paint. W/D and Frig included. Solid Corian counter tops. Master bedroom with bay window and upgraded bathroom. Covered rear patio. Solar screens. Split floor plan with bedrooms on opposite sides of the home. Park like setting in the backyard. Includes membership to 4 Sun City community recreation centers with clubhouse, pool/spa and nearby 2 golf courses.This is an age restricted 55+ community. Application fee is $55 per applicant.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3006037)