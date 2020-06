Amenities

Very clean and well maintained Regal model in Sun City Summerlin w/3 bedrooms + den and lots of upgrades! Situated on an oversized, professionally landscaped lot w/covered patio, overlooking greenbelt, golf course, and mountains! Built-ins, custom paint, tile flooring with carpet in bedrooms, and ceiling fans. Kitchen has hard surface counters and new cabinets. Lots of windows make the views pop from several rooms & offer a lot of natural light!