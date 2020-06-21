2120 SEALION #202

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool playground clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool

*COMING SOON* 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED CONDO - *COMING SOON*



THIS CONDO IS A MUST SEE! SPACIOUS 1000+ SQ FT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. COMES FULLY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY!



LOCATED AT THE BASE OF SUMMERLIN, AND WITHIN A STONE THROW OF LOCAL SCHOOLS, GYMS, SHOPPING CENTERS, AND HIGHWAYS! COMMUNITY FEATURES INCLUDE A COMMUNITY PARK, GYM, PLAYGROUND, CLUB HOUSE AND MORE!



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online and for viewing the property by clicking on listing



Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$1185 Security Deposit (Refundable)

$1000 Furniture Deposit (Refundable)

$300 Pet Fee (Non-Refundable) 1 Small Dog Only



NO SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3335578)