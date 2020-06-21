All apartments in Las Vegas
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2120 SEALION #202

2120 Sealion Drive · (702) 478-8800 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2120 Sealion Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128
South Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2120 SEALION #202 · Avail. now

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
*COMING SOON* 3 BEDROOM FURNISHED CONDO - *COMING SOON*

THIS CONDO IS A MUST SEE! SPACIOUS 1000+ SQ FT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. COMES FULLY FURNISHED AND MOVE IN READY!

LOCATED AT THE BASE OF SUMMERLIN, AND WITHIN A STONE THROW OF LOCAL SCHOOLS, GYMS, SHOPPING CENTERS, AND HIGHWAYS! COMMUNITY FEATURES INCLUDE A COMMUNITY PARK, GYM, PLAYGROUND, CLUB HOUSE AND MORE!

Go to RPMLV.com to apply online and for viewing the property by clicking on listing

Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing

$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)
$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)
$1185 Security Deposit (Refundable)
$1000 Furniture Deposit (Refundable)
$300 Pet Fee (Non-Refundable) 1 Small Dog Only

NO SMOKING

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3335578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 SEALION #202 have any available units?
2120 SEALION #202 has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 SEALION #202 have?
Some of 2120 SEALION #202's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 SEALION #202 currently offering any rent specials?
2120 SEALION #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 SEALION #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 SEALION #202 is pet friendly.
Does 2120 SEALION #202 offer parking?
No, 2120 SEALION #202 does not offer parking.
Does 2120 SEALION #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 SEALION #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 SEALION #202 have a pool?
Yes, 2120 SEALION #202 has a pool.
Does 2120 SEALION #202 have accessible units?
No, 2120 SEALION #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 SEALION #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 SEALION #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
