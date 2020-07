Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport walk in closets pool

Laminate wood floors, nice 2nd level condominium with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Kitchen features solid counter tops and tile flooring. Cozy fireplace in living room. Spacious master bedroom with balcony and walk-in closet.



Please fill out an application at www.epronet360.com. $60 per applicant Upload copy of DL/ID and Social Security Card/Passport. One month Security Deposit. Tenant to pay $40 a month for sewer/trash.