ADORABLE 1ST FLOOR CONDO W/GORGEOUS BRICK FIREPLACE! NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS W/TONS OF STORAGE!GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS! TONS OF CHARACTER! POCKET DOORS! 1 ENCLOSED PATIO FOR EXTRA SPACE OFF LIVING ROOM AND SCREENED IN PATIO OFF MASTER FOR COZY RETREAT! HUGE WALK IN CLOSET! LAUNDRY ROOM W/STORAGE GALORE! 2 FULL BATHROOMS! AT THIS PRICE IT WON'T LAST LONG! TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL $44 PER MONTH FOR TRASH AND SEWER SERVICES!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 Santa Margarita have any available units?
1400 Santa Margarita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Santa Margarita have?
Some of 1400 Santa Margarita's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Santa Margarita currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Santa Margarita is not currently offering any rent specials.