1400 Santa Margarita

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

ADORABLE 1ST FLOOR CONDO W/GORGEOUS BRICK FIREPLACE! NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS W/TONS OF STORAGE!GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS! TONS OF CHARACTER! POCKET DOORS! 1 ENCLOSED PATIO FOR EXTRA SPACE OFF LIVING ROOM AND SCREENED IN PATIO OFF MASTER FOR COZY RETREAT! HUGE WALK IN CLOSET! LAUNDRY ROOM W/STORAGE GALORE! 2 FULL BATHROOMS! AT THIS PRICE IT WON'T LAST LONG! TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL $44 PER MONTH FOR TRASH AND SEWER SERVICES!