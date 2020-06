Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Absolutely beautiful unit with hardwood floors in the heart of Summerlin. Close to fwy, shopping, parks, walking trails. This unit has it all, gorgeous mountain and pool views, granite counters, office desk and shelves built in area in kitchen, large bedrooms, very large laundry room, and clubhouse area for bbq, exercise room , pool , spa and more