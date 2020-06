Amenities

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

THIS ADORABLE 2 BED/ 2 BATH VINTAGE STYLE HOME W/ PRIVATE CASITA IS LOCATED ON THE EAST SIDE OF LAS VEGAS! WALK THROUGH THE FRONT DOOR INTO A CHARMING VAULTED CEILING LIVING ROOM WITH DOUBLE DOORS LEADING TO THE BACKYARD. THE KITCHEN PRESENTS AN OPEN CONCEPT, A BUILT IN DOUBLE OVEN AND BACK SPLASH. GO OUTSIDE TO ENJOY A BRICK WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, THE CASITA OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A PRIVATE BATHROOM. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS VINTAGE GEM!