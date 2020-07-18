All apartments in Las Vegas
Las Vegas, NV
1060 Chestnut Chase St
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:50 PM

1060 Chestnut Chase St

1060 Chestnut Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

1060 Chestnut Chase Street, Las Vegas, NV 89138

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Avail Approx 9/1/2020*** Renters Warehouse Presents This stunning, spacious Summerlin pool home features high ceilings, large great room and gourmet kitchen. Located near shopping centers, Red Rock resort and Cottonwood Canyon.Property Features include: 2,757 square feet (approximately); 2 car garage, great room with built in shelving, kitchen with center island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, covered backyard patio, master suite with dual sinks and separate tub and shower, loft area upstairs.PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply) and HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 Chestnut Chase St have any available units?
1060 Chestnut Chase St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 Chestnut Chase St have?
Some of 1060 Chestnut Chase St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 Chestnut Chase St currently offering any rent specials?
1060 Chestnut Chase St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 Chestnut Chase St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 Chestnut Chase St is pet friendly.
Does 1060 Chestnut Chase St offer parking?
Yes, 1060 Chestnut Chase St offers parking.
Does 1060 Chestnut Chase St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 Chestnut Chase St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 Chestnut Chase St have a pool?
Yes, 1060 Chestnut Chase St has a pool.
Does 1060 Chestnut Chase St have accessible units?
No, 1060 Chestnut Chase St does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 Chestnut Chase St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 Chestnut Chase St does not have units with dishwashers.
