1060 Chestnut Chase St

Avail Approx 9/1/2020*** Renters Warehouse Presents This stunning, spacious Summerlin pool home features high ceilings, large great room and gourmet kitchen. Located near shopping centers, Red Rock resort and Cottonwood Canyon.Property Features include: 2,757 square feet (approximately); 2 car garage, great room with built in shelving, kitchen with center island, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, covered backyard patio, master suite with dual sinks and separate tub and shower, loft area upstairs.PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply) and HOA dues paid by Landlord if applicable.