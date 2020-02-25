All apartments in Las Vegas
Find more places like 10233 King Henry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Las Vegas, NV
/
10233 King Henry
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

10233 King Henry

10233 King Henry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Las Vegas
See all
Mira Villas
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10233 King Henry Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89144
Mira Villas

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This quaint 2 bedroom 2 bath home in a gated Summerlin community is perfect for a small family or couples looking to get away.It has a beautiful community pool and hot tub for relaxing outside during the hot summer days. Each bedroom as well as the living room includes a flat screen TV with cable provided by Cox. The kitchen counter-top is a beautiful granite which goes along well with the stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10233 King Henry have any available units?
10233 King Henry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Las Vegas, NV.
How much is rent in Las Vegas, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Las Vegas Rent Report.
What amenities does 10233 King Henry have?
Some of 10233 King Henry's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10233 King Henry currently offering any rent specials?
10233 King Henry isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10233 King Henry pet-friendly?
No, 10233 King Henry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Las Vegas.
Does 10233 King Henry offer parking?
No, 10233 King Henry does not offer parking.
Does 10233 King Henry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10233 King Henry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10233 King Henry have a pool?
Yes, 10233 King Henry has a pool.
Does 10233 King Henry have accessible units?
No, 10233 King Henry does not have accessible units.
Does 10233 King Henry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10233 King Henry has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce by the Lakes
2750 S Durango Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Renaissance Villas
5419 W Tropicana Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89103
Viridian Palms
2675 S Nellis Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89121
Maryland Villas Apartments
701 North 13th Street
Las Vegas, NV 89101
Morningstar
3355 S Town Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Falling Water
1350 N Town Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89144
Element
8450 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Yardz on West Cheyenne
5507 W Cheyenne Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89108

Similar Pages

Las Vegas 1 BedroomsLas Vegas 2 Bedrooms
Las Vegas Apartments with PoolLas Vegas Dog Friendly Apartments
Las Vegas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Henderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira VillasDowntown Las VegasRancho Oakey
The Section SevenPeccole RanchWest Sahara
ProvidenceDesert Shores

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Southern NevadaRoseman University of Health Sciences
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada