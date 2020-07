Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM/ 2.5 BATH WITH LOFT IN SUMMERLIN!!! - WELCOME TO 10228 ABANO COURT!!!



THIS GORGEOUS HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS AND A LOFT FOR EXTRA LIVING SPACE !! KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , AN ISLAND AND OPENS RIGHT INTO THE FAMILY ROOM! MASTER BEDROOM HAS A LARGE WALKIN CLOSET! FULL BATHROOMS ARE EQUIPED WITH DUAL SINKS.LARGE BACKYARD WITH PATIO AND DESERT LANDSCAPING! LOCATED IN SUMMERLN!



CALL US TODAY!



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online and for viewing the property by clicking on listing



Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing

$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$3,000 Security Deposit (Refundable)

$500 Pet Fee (per pet) (Non-Refundable)



NO SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5906192)